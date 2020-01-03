CITU drums up support for January 8 strike

All trade unions and employees’ federations have called upon people to make the general strike planned on January 8 to oppose the ‘anti-worker’ policies of the NDA government a grand success.

Poster released

A poster related to the proposed strike was released at the CITU Office at Jagadamba Junction on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, CITU general secretary M. Jaggu Naidu alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was trampling upon the rights of workers by privatising the public sector units.

“Oil majors such as HPCL, IOC, BPCL, apart from steel plant, NTPC, Visakhapatnam Port, Railways and BSNL are facing the threat of privatisation. In total, 44 labour laws and four labour codes are being amended, throwing the rights of six lakh workers and employees in jeopardy,” alleged Mr. Jaggu Naidu.

He further alleged that the Labour Department was being deprived of its powers and employees were facing a threat to their job security in the name of ‘fixed term employment’.

“The orders of the Supreme Court on ‘equal pay for equal work’ are not being implemented. Farmers are committing suicides due to lack of remunerative prices for their produce,” he added.

Major demands

The trade unions have put up a charter of demands which includes minimum wage of ₹21,000 for workers at the lowest level, checking the rising prices, supply of essential commodities through fair price shops, stopping privatisation of PSUs, refraining from amending the labour laws, payment of ₹10,000 as minimum pension and abolition of Contributory Pension System (CPS).