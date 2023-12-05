CITU criticises BJP MP GVL for raising the issue of losses suffered by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Rajya Sabha

December 05, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State general secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao has criticised BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao for raising the issue of losses incurred by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the Rajya Sabha, instead of questioning why the Centre has failed to allocate captive mines to it.

In response to the BJP MP’s query in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste replied that VSP was making huge losses. The CITU leader said in a statement on Tuesday that the BJP MP should have asked about the reason for the losses. He alleged that the BJP government was trying to project the losses of the VSP in a bid to further its agenda for sale of the plant to POSCO of South Korea and to Jindal.

Mr. Narasinga Rao alleged that the BJP was trying to rake up the issue during every Parliament session to create a false impression in the minds of people on VSP. He called upon people of Andhra Pradesh to condemn the attitude of the Centre in this regard. In response to another query from the BJP MP, the Minister has replied that VSP had utilised only 68% of its production capacity during 2022-23. The CITU leader said that VSP has the potential to achieve 100% capacity.

He alleged that it was the Centre, which was restricting the production capacity. The stoppage of Blast Furnace-3 with effect from January 27, 2022, indicates the intention of the Centre, he alleged. He said this was the reason for the losses of VSP, at a time when other public steel plants in the country were making profits. While all other steel plants in the country have been allocated captive mines, VSP alone was not given the same by the successive governments at the Centre during the last 35 years, he said.

VSP had incurred losses over the past three decades by purchasing iron ore in the open market at a high cost. Allotment of captive mines is the only solution to enable VSP tide over its losses, he said and added that the BJP would have to pay a heavy price for its attempts to sell the VSP.