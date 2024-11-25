CITU condemns non-payment of wages to school sanitation workers, VOAs, and midday meal scheme workers

The district committee of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) condemned non-payment of wages for the past five months to school sanitation workers, five months to Village Organisation Assistants (VOAs) and non-payment of bills to midday meal scheme workers for three months, at the Collectorate here on Monday.

CITU district vice president Mani said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had announced on the floor of the Assembly that every employee would be paid their salaries on the first of every month. He also claimed that payment of salaries was one of the major achievements of the government. She wondered as to what was the reason for non-payment of salaries to school sanitation workers, VOAs and midday meal scheme workers.

She demanded immediate payment of the pending wage arrears and initiation of measures to ensure that the wages were paid in the first week of every month. She also sought a hike in the wages, increase in the menu charges for midday meal scheme workers in proportion to the hike in the prices of essential commodities and supplying of cooking gas by the government to them.

Later, the CITU leaders submitted a memorandum to the Collector during his public grievance redressal system meeting. The Collector assured them that measures would be taken to arrange payment of wages for the school sanitation workers within a week, and to other workers as soon as possible.

Leaders of sanitation workers Lakshmi, Sujatha, midday meal scheme workers union leaders Dhanalakshmi, Bhavani and Savitri were among those who participated.