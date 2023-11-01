CITU blames Central govt. policies for frequent train accidents

November 01, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Central government’s policies of privatisation and contractorisation, and non-filling up of vacant posts in key areas, including safety departments, in the Railways are primarily responsible for the frequent train accidents happening all over the country, K. Hemalata, CITU All India president, has alleged.

Expressing serious concern at the growing number of train accidents, Ms. Hemalata alleged that it has become a practice for the government to blame them on workers or officials, without taking a holistic view of the causes behind the accidents and initiating remedial measures. She said it was unfair on the part of the railway authorities to target the workers and find excuses instead of trying to find the reasons behind the frequent tragedies on the tracks.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Ms. Hemalata alleged that the loco pilots were not being given adequate training after the introduction of electronic signalling system in the section. She said that the BJP government was of the firm belief that replacing humans with machines was the only solution to prevent accidents, and it was implementing the same. The reality was otherwise, with accidents increasing after mechanisation.

The length of railway track was being increased all over the country and the number of locomotives running continuously on the tracks increased from 8,417 to 12,734. She said that 1.74 lakh posts, relating to safety, including track maintenance staff, were vacant across the country.

The BJP government was not filling up the vacancies despite the rise in accidents. The loco pilots were working for long hours under extreme pressure, without adequate rest. She said that the CAG report has stated that loco pilots were falling sick frequently during night duties. The CAG had also blamed the Railways for diverting safety funds. She said that the CITU would organise demonstrations at all railway stations across the country during the second week of November, to mobilise public opinion against privatisation and contractorisation policies of the Centre, which were leading to accidents.

CITU State general secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao said that electronic signalling system in the section was in a nascent stage with some problems being reported by the loco pilots but the indications were ignored, he alleged. Notwithstanding the inadequate manpower, lack of training and high-speed trains were being introduced without proper track maintenance.

Mr. Narasinga Rao said that day and night dharnas would be organised at all State capitals in the country on November 26, 27 and 28 to oppose the privatisation and anti-labour policies of the government.

CITU State Committee secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar was present.