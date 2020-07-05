CITU: arrest pharma firm officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 July 2020 22:57 IST

Trade union seeks a probe into the gas leak incident

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions(CITU) district committee has demanded arrest of the management of Sainor pharma company for their alleged negligence, which caused leakage of hydrogen sulphide resulting in the death of two workers and five other falling ill at the plant recently. In a statement on Sunday, the committee general secretary G. Koteswara Rao and honorary president Ganisetty Satyanarayana said that the district administration has already declared that prima facie evidence pointed to the negligence of the management. They demanded a comprehensive probe into the accident.

They recalled that two workers had died in an accident at the same plant in 2015 and attributed the frequent mishaps due to non-compliance with safety norms. They demanded cancellation of the licences given to companies, which do not adhere to safety norms, to prevent recurrence of such mishaps.

Advertising

Advertising