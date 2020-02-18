CITU alleges police high-handedness

The Greater Visakha Nagar Committee of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has deplored the “high-handed behaviour of the police with the MEPMA resource persons when they went to meet Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao to submit a memorandum of their demands’.

The resource persons went to the Minister’s camp office (residence) in the city on February 15 to submit a memorandum, seeking job security and payment of the wage arrears that have been pending for the past 14 months.

The resource persons were seeking an assurance from the Minister as the government has failed to address their grievances though the issue was brought to its notice on several occasions during the past six months, CITU Greater Visakha City Committee president R.K.S.V. Kumar told a media here on Monday.

Fulfil demands

“The resource persons were arrested and taken to the MVP police station and humiliated. The incident was recorded on video cameras,” alleged Mr. Kumar and sought action against the police officers involved in the issue.

He also sought a solution to the demands of the resource persons. CITU city secretary B. Jagan, Sramika Mahila Samanvaya Committee convener M. Kameswari and MEPMA Employees Union honorary adviser M. Sureedu were present at the media conference.