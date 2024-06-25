GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CITU alleges chemical waste from pharmaceutical industries polluting water bodies in Anakapalli district

Authorities should investigate the issue and protect water resources, says CITU leader

Published - June 25, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Anakapalli district vice-president Ganishetti Satyanarayana has alleged that unscientifically treated chemical wastes from nearby industries were directly being released into the water bodies, particularly Upputeru in Mutyalammapalem village of Parawada mandal of the district. The authorities concerned should conduct a probe into the matter, he said. Mr. Satyanarayana said that the nearby pharmaceutical companies were not treating the waste from their industries properly, in spite of several complaints and representations from the locals, including the CITU. This leads to water pollution, thereby killing species in water bodies, he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that authorities, including those from the Pollution Control Board, Revenue, Fisheries and Police Departments, should investigate the issue and protect the water resources adjacent to the pharmaceutical industries in the mandal, according to a release here on Tuesday.

