CITU, AITUC call for unity among workers to oppose capitalistic tendencies, anti-labour policies

October 03, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State general secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao has said that trade unions will oppose the implementation of capitalistic and anti-labour policies, cropping up across the world.

A protest was organised at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, here on Tuesday to mark the foundation day of the World Federation of Trade Unions, to oppose the anti-labour, seeking abolition of Labour Codes, brought out by the BJP government, implementation of minimum wages for workers and protecting public sector.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Narasinga Rao and AITUC general secretary Atchuta Rao said that drawing inspiration from Lenin’s call, the workers of the world should unite to fight for their rights. They said that the WFTU was formed 78 years ago. Britain, France, America and other capitalist nations were amending labour laws to favour the investors and infringe on the rights of the workers. In India, corporate groups like Ambani and Adani were working with the sole aim of earning profits and violating labour laws. They said that trade unions all over the world were fighting against the anti-labour policies in their countries.

CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, AITUC State secretary Padala Ramana, AITUC district secretary Manmadha Rao and CITU leaders P. Venkata Rao, Satyanarayana and Chandramouli and AITUC leader Masen were among those who particiapted.

