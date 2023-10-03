HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CITU, AITUC call for unity among workers to oppose capitalistic tendencies, anti-labour policies

October 03, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State general secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao has said that trade unions will oppose the implementation of capitalistic and anti-labour policies, cropping up across the world.

A protest was organised at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, here on Tuesday to mark the foundation day of the World Federation of Trade Unions, to oppose the anti-labour, seeking abolition of Labour Codes, brought out by the BJP government, implementation of minimum wages for workers and protecting public sector.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Narasinga Rao and AITUC general secretary Atchuta Rao said that drawing inspiration from Lenin’s call, the workers of the world should unite to fight for their rights. They said that the WFTU was formed 78 years ago. Britain, France, America and other capitalist nations were amending labour laws to favour the investors and infringe on the rights of the workers. In India, corporate groups like Ambani and Adani were working with the sole aim of earning profits and violating labour laws. They said that trade unions all over the world were fighting against the anti-labour policies in their countries.

CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, AITUC State secretary Padala Ramana, AITUC district secretary Manmadha Rao and CITU leaders P. Venkata Rao, Satyanarayana and Chandramouli and AITUC leader Masen were among those who particiapted.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.