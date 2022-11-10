Citizens want Prime Minister Modi to visit Vizag every month

Huge banners welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy erected near the Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Even as certain parts of the city are getting a makeover in view of the two-day visit of Narendra Modi, beginning November 11, the citizens wish that the Prime Minister must visit Visakhapatnam once in a month so that the amenities and infrastructure will be improved on a war-footing.

Many areas in the city including China Waltair, Siripuram, VIP Road, Asilmetta and Chavulamadum have got a new look ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit as the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) have repaired the roads, replaced the defunct street lights and provided other amenities. Happy over the festive look of the city, the citizens opine that civic body should also focus on undertaking such development activities in the other areas.

“The national highway stretch between Venkojipalem and Hanumanthuwaka is riddled with potholes. It is difficult for the two-wheeler to drive in the night as the street lights are not functioning. No official has bothered to look into the issue yet. However, certain roads which are in good shape are being laid again to impress the Prime Minister,” said a corporator from Zone-II, requesting anonymity.

Recently, posting a picture of the development works being undertaken by the GVMC at Waltair, a social media user commented: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should visit the city at least once in a month.”

Several corporators from merged areas such as Pendurthi and Bheemunipatnam constituencies said that the corporation had failed to ensure good roads, proper drainage system and ending pig menace.

“We welcome the beautification of the city. The Prime Minister should be be given a grand welcome. However, the civic body should initiate steps to provide better amenities to the residents too,” said a corporator from Pendurthi constituency.