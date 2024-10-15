GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Citizens told to Dial 1912 after heavy rain warning in Vizag

Published - October 15, 2024 09:24 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (AP EPDCL) on Monday informed consumers in 11 districts to immediately dial the toll-free number 1912 in case of any emergencies in view of the rainfall warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In an official release, DISCOM chairman and managing director I. Prithvithej stated that the unit has made all necessary arrangements for quick response to emergency operations during calamities such as cyclones or heavy rainfall. The government has also issued a warning to the people of the State following the heavy rain forecast due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, he added.

Besides 1912, he appealed to people to dial other emergency numbers for assistance from the DISCOM — 9490612633 (Srikakulam), 9490610102 (Vizianagaram), 8332046778 (Parvathipuram-Manyam), 7382249881 (Visakhapatnam), 9490610026 (Alluri Sitarama Raju), 9490610022 (Anakapalli), 9440904477 (Konaseema), 9493178718 (Kakinada), 9440902926 (Eluru), 7382299960 (East Godavari) and 9490610143 (West Godavari).

