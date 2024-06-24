Citizens throng government offices to submit grievances in Visakhapatnam

The citizens thronged the government offices to submit representations during the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) on June 24 (Sunday). The programme was held for the first time after the TDP-led NDA government took charge in Andhra Pradesh.

Boards with the photographs of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu were displayed at the programme. K. Mayur Ashok, who took over as the in-charge Collector on June 24 (Monday) received complaints from people at the Collectorate. As many as 237 complaints were received during the programme, of which 79 were related to the Revenue Department, 52 were related to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), 24 were related to Police Department.

Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar received complaints from people at the Commissionerate. He was accompanied by Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa and DCPs B. Lakshmi Narayana and M. Satti Babu. A majority of the 66 complaints received were related to family disputes, land disputes and cheating.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, accompanied by Additional Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan, also received representations from the people at the GVMC office.

