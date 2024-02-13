Citizens Forum for Democracy to organise ‘kala jathas’ in all 26 district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh to strengthen democracy through voting in the elections

February 13, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Citizens Forum for Democracy (CFD) will organise ‘kala jathas’ in the name of ‘Votu veddham – Prajaswamyanni balopetham cheddam’ (Let’s strengthen democracy by voting in the elections) in all the 26 district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh from February 25 to March 8.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Tuesday, CFD joint secretary Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy and former Member of the UPSC K.S. Chalam said that that the first State-level kala jatha would be inaugurated by former Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court G. Bhavani Prasad on February 25 in Visakhapatnam. Former Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar would address the participants.

The same evening ‘kala jatha’ would be organised in Vizianagaram followed by ‘kala jathas’ in Srikakulam and Parvathipuram on the morning and evening of February 26 respectively. They will be organised at Paderu and Anakapalli on February 27th morning and evening respectively; Rajahmundry and Kakinada on February 28th morning and evening; Amalapuram and Bhimavaram on February 29th morning and evening; Eluru and Machilipatnam on March 1; Vijayawada and Guntur on March 2; Narasaraopeta and Bapatla on March 3; Ongole and Nellore on March 4; Tirupati and Chittoor on March 5; Rayachoti and Kadapa on March 6; Puttaparthi and Anantapur on March 7 and on March 8 at Nandyal and Kurnool in the morning and evening respectively.

Influence of inducements

In all, 10 cultural troupes would strive to educate the voters on the importance of exercising their franchise in the elections through short skits, ghazals, songs and folk arts. They said that efforts would also be made to reduce the influence of money, liquor and other inducements in elections. They said that Andhra Pradesh tops the nation in election spending. While there were over four crore voters in Andhra Pradesh, the contest was limited to 600 families.

They alleged that corrupt politicians have brought the culture of each MLA candidate having to spend over ₹30 crore and Lok Sabha candidate over ₹100 crore in the elections. According to an estimate, about 7% of youths were picking up the habit of alcohol consumption before elections. Political parties were distributing about 25% of liquor free before elections. They appealed to voters to vote for service-minded and development-oriented candidates without getting influenced by factors like caste, religion and region.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Adi Kavi Nannaya University K. Nirupa Rani, former professor of University of Hyderabad K. Chinnayya Suri, and former professor of Andhra University Bodepudi Prasada Rao were present.

