Citizen’s feedback on Ease of Living Index sought

Having completed the task of data uploading for Ease of Living Index (EoLI) and Municipal Performance Index (MPI) for the assessment framework of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs a day ahead of the schedule, the GVMC is seeking citizen participation for the EoLI.

Since citizen participation carries 30 % weight, the civic body has launched a campaign to promote awareness. Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana, along with Additional Commissioner Thameem Ansariya, released a poster on EoLI on Friday .

“It has been planned to collect the feedback from 20,000 residents, slightly more than 1 % of the population,” Ms. Srijana said and appealed to citizens to go to the link Eo2019.org/citizenfeedback or scan the QR code mentioned in the poster/hoardings to participate in the survey, using the app or on Twitter or Facebook.

Hoadings have been erected and campaigns on various media platforms have been undertaken. The feedback can be given till February 29.

The parameters for EoLI are quality of life comprising 31 indicators, economic ability (five indicators) and sustainability. The EoLI is about the quality of life in the cityreflecting on the entire gamut of life in the city, work of all the departments and other sectors as well, MPI concerns the GVMC alone.

Ms. Srijana said though the EoLI was done last year and awards would be given to the cities that scured the ranks. As many as 114 cities including 100 smart cities with million plus population will participate in the competition. Participating cities have been divided into three categories for the ranking.—above 10 lakh, between five and 10 lakh, and below 10 lakh.