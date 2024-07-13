Citizens adopt injection borewells to meet growing water needs of Visakhapatnam

As the State government deliberates on making Visakhapatnam the ‘Executive Capital’ or ‘Financial Capital’ of Andhra Pradesh, citizens have initiated advanced infrastructural measures to tap rainwater to overcome the water scarcity, given the potential demand due to rapid expansion and population growth within the city.

An injection borewell is one of the methods adopted especially by apartment dwellers to tap rainwater and recharge their borewells. Residents and owners of commercial establishments alike have said that the underground water level has risen significantly due to the injection borewells. They have a unique technology designed to capture, filter and recharge pure rainwater from large open spaces, and terraces to pump into deep layers of the earth.

Abdul Rajaac, president of Sai Oak Dale Owners’ Welfare Association of PM Palem Gayatrinagar said: “We have recently built an injection borewell for our apartment as the existing borewells are not adequate for the summer. A typical borewell costs around ₹3 lakhs, whereas an injection borewell costs between ₹4-4.5 lakh.”

Speaking to The Hindu, D. Lakshmana Rao, an officer of the Ground Water Department, said: “An injection borewell would give the desired results if the borewell is productive and the borewell point is not in a rocky area. Rainwater harvesting is done in two days: one is recharging and pumping water into the ground like the injection borewells. Second, storing rainwater in sumps or tanks and reusing it for watering plants, surface cleaning, drinking and bathing. Rainwater harvesting is essential as our average rainy days last 52 days or 100 hours in a year.”

Experts say that cities like Visakhapatnam require at least 2.5 crore litres of water daily for domestic purposes. As the population increases and there is an increase in the number of apartments, the groundwater levels drop. As natural water recharge conditions gradually decrease, injection borewells are useful. Rainwater is diverted to these borewells through pipes, and depending on the location, the earth is dug up to depths ranging between 40 and 80 feet.

Some advantages are that recharge is possible even after the rainy season, groundwater recharge is less expensive than surface water, reduces soil erosion and increases groundwater levels. There would also be no water or electricity loss.