CISF unit holds blood donation camp

A blood donation camp conducted by CISF at NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Power Plant in association with Lions Club of Visakhapatnam evoked a good response on Wednesday. As many as 53 CISF personnel donated blood and declared that they would participate in donation on regular basis to save the life of many. NTPC General Manager H.S. Sahoo inaugurated the camp in the presence of CISF Deputy Commandant Dhananjay Kumar.
Mr. Sahoo said the misconceptions on blood donation should be removed among the people as regular donation by healthy people would not affect their normal functioning in any manner.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor