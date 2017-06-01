CISF unit holds blood donation camp

A blood donation camp conducted by CISF at NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Power Plant in association with Lions Club of Visakhapatnam evoked a good response on Wednesday. As many as 53 CISF personnel donated blood and declared that they would participate in donation on regular basis to save the life of many. NTPC General Manager H.S. Sahoo inaugurated the camp in the presence of CISF Deputy Commandant Dhananjay Kumar.

Mr. Sahoo said the misconceptions on blood donation should be removed among the people as regular donation by healthy people would not affect their normal functioning in any manner.