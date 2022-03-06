CISF Raising Day organised at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

CMD commends services of CISF personnel

A ceremonial parade, demonstration by the Fire Wing, vehicle drills and perfomance by the Dog Squad marked the 53 rd CISF Raising Day celebrations of CISF, held at the CISF Unit of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, here, on Sunday.

VSP CMD Atul Bhatt, who participated as the chief guest, commended the CISF personnel for ensuring safety and security of both men and material of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, under the leadership of Commandant A. Mohammed Haneef.

Mr. Haneef spoke on the achievements of CISF. The CISF was inducted at VSP in August, 1983. It has 1,331 personnel, including 1,033 in the Security Wing and 298 in the Fire Wing.