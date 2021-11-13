Visakhapatnam

CISF officials restores diamond bracelet to passenger

The CISF, aided in the recovery of a diamond bracelet, worth around ₹2 lakh, and restored it to the passenger, who lost it at the airport, here, on Saturday.

The passenger, Pilli Jyothi, had gone to the airport along with her husband Krishnakant to catch the IndiGo flight at around 7.30 a.m. After entering the airport, Ms. Jyothi realised that the bracelet from her left hand was missing and informed her husband about it. The couple then took the matter to the shift in-charge Inspector N.V. Ramana.

The Inspector along with head constables V.R. Bandana and K.C. Mallik took the passenger in the route from which she had entered the terminal building and searched the area. The diamond bracelet was found lying on the ground between the alighting point and departure gate on the city side. The CISF personnel handed over the bracelet to Inspector Ramana, who in turn, handed it over to the passenger.

The couple were relieved on finding the lost bracelet and thanked the CISF officials for their prompt action, which helped in tracing the lost property within a short span of time


