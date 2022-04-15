CISF fire service week inaugurated

Chief General Manager (Works) in-charge, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Abhijit Chakrabarti, inaugurated the Fire Service Week which is going to be observed by the CISF’s Fire Wing deployed at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from April 14 to 20.

In his address, Mr. Chakrabarti appreciated the role and performance of CISF Fire Wing for providing fire safety cover to the plant and appreciated the general discipline, performance and conduct of the force deployed at VSP.

During the fire service week, the CISF will conduct programmes to raise awareness on firefighting techniques.. Commandant of CISF, Attar Mohammed Haneef, and other senior officials paid homage to firefighters who laid down their lives while discharging their duties.