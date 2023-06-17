ADVERTISEMENT

Circular tourist train facility resumes at Kailasagiri

June 17, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna along with Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson, A Vijaya Nirmala flagged off “Visakha Darshan” circular train at Kailasagiri Hill here on Friday.

The circular train which was not functioning for many months due to technical issues had undergone repairs following guidance from Waltair Division.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that the train would be available to visitors from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a trip for every 30 minutes, he said. Later, the officials took a trip on the train.

After the programme, the Collector also visited Tenneti Park and enquired about the arrangements. He was informed that the park lacked footsteps as they were damaged due to cyclones. The Collector assured that the works would be taken up.

