Cinemas should comply with ticket rules, says District Collector

Visakhapatnam

25 December 2021 00:41 IST

‘Action will be taken against the managements violating norms’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has clarified that cinema theatres should comply with the rates fixed by the government on sale of tickets.

He inspected various theatres in the city and the district on Friday. He verified the online ticket rates, cleanliness and other issues at the theatres. He interacted with filmgoers and took their feedback on the online ticketing system. The audience expressed happiness at the online ticketing system.

He found fault with the management of Jagadamba theatre for charging higher rates for the 3 D screen. Later, he visited Melody theatre and instructed the management to sell the tickets at the rates prescribed the government.

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that the revenue officials have already inspected several theatres in the district and warned that action would be initiated against those not complying with the norms.

RDO Penchala Kishore and Maharanipeta Tahsildar Paul Kiran participated in the inspections.

Exhibitors in a fix

Meanwhile, the inspection of cinema theatres is causing anxiety among the film fraternity. The industry is divided over the issue, with some finding fault with the government for interfering in the sale of tickets, and others stating that locking horns with the establishment would invite further trouble.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had suspended G.O. no. 35, which was issued to fix the prices of cinema tickets across the State. The State government had filed an appeal challenging the single-judge order before a Division Bench of the High Court.It said that only the 225 theatres, whose managements had filed a petition against the G.O., have been granted relief by the court, while the G.O. would be be applicable to all other theatres in the State which did not file any petitions.

Some exhibitors felt that it was this move of the industry which has made the State government to act tough on violations. “Those who challenged the G.O. had added the names of many others who were not willing to take on the government without our consent,” said an exhibitor from the city requesting anonymity.

“It is difficult to comply with the rules all the time, and now even minor lapses would be viewed seriously by the State government,” he said. The State government issued an order on December 21, asking the Collectors, Joint Collectors and Licensing Authorities to inspect theatres and furnish detailed information regarding their compliance with all safety norms and other guidelines in the prescribed format.

The exhibitors lament that they were already incurring huge losses during the COVID-19 restrictions on theatres for nearly two years and this would further cripple them financially.