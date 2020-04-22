CII-Yi chapter hands over 200 face shields to JC

The city chapter of CII-Young Indians (Yi) handed over 200 face shields to Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar for use by the COVID hospital staff in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
The shields have been identified as an effective option to secure the working conditions of the doctors and staff of the government hospitals from spread of virus.
CII-Yi procured the face shields from AP Medical Technology Zone (AMTZ). Young Indians is also working towards helping individuals affected by COVID-19 restrictions by distributing over 500 packs of essential commodities every day.
Among others, J. Srinivasa Raju, chairman, CII Visakhapatnam Zone, and Pradeep Paladagu, Chair, Yi Visakhapatnam Chapter were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.