CII-Yi chapter hands over 200 face shields to JC

The city chapter of CII-Young Indians (Yi) handed over 200 face shields to Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar for use by the COVID hospital staff in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The shields have been identified as an effective option to secure the working conditions of the doctors and staff of the government hospitals from spread of virus.

CII-Yi procured the face shields from AP Medical Technology Zone (AMTZ). Young Indians is also working towards helping individuals affected by COVID-19 restrictions by distributing over 500 packs of essential commodities every day.

Among others, J. Srinivasa Raju, chairman, CII Visakhapatnam Zone, and Pradeep Paladagu, Chair, Yi Visakhapatnam Chapter were present.