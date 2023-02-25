CII Visakhapatnam Zone office-bearers for 2023-24 appointed

February 25, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Confederation of Indian Industry(CII) Andhra Pradesh Zone Chairman Neeraj Sarda on Saturday announced P.P. Lal Krishna, Managing Director and CEO of Visakha Pharmacy Limited, as the new Chairman for the CII Visakhapatnam Zone for the year 2023-24, at the annual meeting here. Grandhi Rajesh, Managing Partner, Integral Trading and Logistics, will be the Vice-Chairman.

Mr. Lal Krishna, a Doctorate in chemistry from University of Madras having 38 of years of experience in various process Industries like bulk drugs, pharmaceuticals, distilleries, pulp and paper and environmental consultancy. He is a Certified Assessor for Business Excellency & Environmental Excellency.

Mr. Rajesh is a Qualified Custom House Agent in the Visakhapatnam Custom House. He is a first-generation entrepreneur with experience in shipping field for more than 18 years.