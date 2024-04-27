ADVERTISEMENT

CII Visakhapatnam zone conducts competitions on HR Best Practices

April 27, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Visakhapatnam zone organised its first edition of competitions on HR Best Practices here on Saturday, with the participation of over 15 organisations. The participants showcased their HR alignment with business strategy and its impact on business performance and HR practices in producing results and technological advancement. HPCL, Visakh Refinery emerged as the winner while SNF India as the first runner-up and Coromandel International Ltd as the second runner-up. The consolation prizes were given to Patra Corp & Eisai Pharmaceuticals India.

