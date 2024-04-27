GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CII Visakhapatnam zone conducts competitions on HR Best Practices

April 27, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Visakhapatnam zone organised its first edition of competitions on HR Best Practices here on Saturday, with the participation of over 15 organisations. The participants showcased their HR alignment with business strategy and its impact on business performance and HR practices in producing results and technological advancement. HPCL, Visakh Refinery emerged as the winner while SNF India as the first runner-up and Coromandel International Ltd as the second runner-up. The consolation prizes were given to Patra Corp & Eisai Pharmaceuticals India.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.