CII, A.P. Chapter, HR Conclave discusses basics of Indian management ethos

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh chapter, on Friday organised its second edition of the HR Conclave with the theme `Magic of Make in India: Indian Ecosystem needs Indian Management Ethos’, here, on Friday.

The conclave focused on the basic ideology of the Indian management ethos that stems from scriptures and age-old philosophies still relevant to current times and challenges.

Participating as chief guest virtually, Saurabh Gaur, Principal Secretary (Skill Development) to Government of Andhra Pradesh, highlighted the importance of strong leadership and team building in the government sector. He highlighted the ongoing process of people management and the need for a skill census, as initiated by the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He also underscored the need for building partnerships among industry, academia and government to foster a supportive environment for skill development. He also spoke on the importance of embedding internships and apprenticeships into the higher education curriculum to improve industry readiness and workplace experience. He emphasised the need for more specific focus in conventional degrees and the adoption of the new education policy model.

V. Murali Krishna, Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, opined, “Initiatives promoting Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DE&I) have become paramount in addressing workplace biases, discrimination and disparities. Organisations must invest in DE&I leaders to foster positive cultural changes, alongside implementing unconscious bias training, inclusive HR practices and equitable career development opportunities.

Padmakumar P,Executive Director, Human Resources and Head – CSR, Saint Gobain India, underscored the role of HR in understanding and nurturing employees and cautioned against following practices that become principles, encouraging introspection and the adoption of virtues from past leaders to become successful leaders. He discussed the importance of industry-academia partnerships in enhancing skills and knowledge among students and faculty. He suggested the establishment of a nodal skill development officer for large factories to leverage government programs for skill building.

K. Srinivas Rao, founder, The Strategist, highlighted the frustration felt by CEOs due to the lack of synergy between traditional Indian values and Western management principles. He proposed exploring and customising the Eastern models to better suit Indian needs.

Radhakrishnan Pillai, author of “Corporate Chanakya”, and Director, Chanakya International Institute of Leadership Studies, set the tone for the event by emphasising the need for Indian management and ethos in the global ecosystem. He advocated a balance between Indian roots and global aspirations to accelerate leadership success. Mr. Pillai discussed the ancient Indian philosophy of Aanvishiki, wherein he described the foundational knowledge required for leaders.

