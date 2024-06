Confederation of Indian Industry(CII) Andhra Pradesh wing congratulated Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his new Cabinet Ministers, according to V. Murali Krishna, Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh. He expressed confidence that the State would witness progress and prosperity in all spheres under the leadership of Mr. Naidu.

