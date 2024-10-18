ADVERTISEMENT

CII Andhra Pradesh chapter conducts training programme on Programmable Logic Controllers

Published - October 18, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Over 70 persons from various industries take part in the training, say organisers

The Hindu Bureau

The State chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conducted a training programme on Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and addressing skill gaps in the manufacturing sector. Participants learnt importance of precise control over machinery and processes, equipping them with the knowledge necessary for successful transformation in manufacturing operations, according to a release here.

V. Murali Krishna, chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, in his address, emphasised the critical shift towards automation in manufacturing operations. He mentioned about the increasing complexity of industries and the growing demand for high productivity, underscoring the importance of skill development to meet the evolving needs of the industrial automation market.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Narendra Kumar, Co Convenor, CII Tech Adoption, Digital Transformation & Industry 4.0 Panel, said the training programme would equip participants with the necessary skills to navigate and thrive in this dynamic landscape.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sitarama Raju from Instrumentation and Automation Solutions, based in Anakapalle, gave a presentation on advanced PLC equipment. His presentation highlighted on how sophisticated solutions can be integrated into manufacturing processes to significantly enhance productivity.

Over 70 participants from various sectors, including Chemical, Ceramics, Cement, and other industries, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US