CII Andhra Pradesh chapter conducts training programme on Programmable Logic Controllers

Over 70 persons from various industries take part in the training, say organisers

Published - October 18, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The State chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conducted a training programme on Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), here on Friday.

The programme was aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and addressing skill gaps in the manufacturing sector. Participants learnt importance of precise control over machinery and processes, equipping them with the knowledge necessary for successful transformation in manufacturing operations, according to a release here.

V. Murali Krishna, chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, in his address, emphasised the critical shift towards automation in manufacturing operations. He mentioned about the increasing complexity of industries and the growing demand for high productivity, underscoring the importance of skill development to meet the evolving needs of the industrial automation market.

S. Narendra Kumar, Co Convenor, CII Tech Adoption, Digital Transformation & Industry 4.0 Panel, said the training programme would equip participants with the necessary skills to navigate and thrive in this dynamic landscape.

Sitarama Raju from Instrumentation and Automation Solutions, based in Anakapalle, gave a presentation on advanced PLC equipment. His presentation highlighted on how sophisticated solutions can be integrated into manufacturing processes to significantly enhance productivity.

Over 70 participants from various sectors, including Chemical, Ceramics, Cement, and other industries, were present.

