CIFT Visakhapatnam centre trains tribal fisherfolk of North East in modern technologies

June 17, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The tribal people of the North East are largely dependent on fishing and agriculture for their livelihood. Since they do not have access to modern fishing gear and equipment, they depend on natural fishing gear like bamboo traps, and indulge in destructive practices like dynamite and electro fishing.

The training in ‘harvest’ and ‘post-harvest’ technologies extended to them by the Visakhapatnam Research Centre of ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT), earlier this year, has already started yielding results in the form of improved catch and increased revenue. The participants were also given several inputs for setting up two mini processing units – one each in Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh and in Gangtok (Sikkim).

Value addition

“We taught them net fabrication in a sustainable way, introduced them to foldable net traps, with different compartments, and taught them a sustainable and responsible way of fishing. We also taught them post-harvest concepts like preservation and value addition to increase their incomes,” Jesmi Debbarama, Senior Scientist of CIFT, Vizag, who was a member of the training team, told The Hindu.

“Ziro Valley is a tourist place with a lot of tourists coming from different parts of the country. We taught the women fisherfolk post-harvesting techniques like processing, packing, value addition and preservation. They are already deriving the benefit in the form of increased sales,” she says.

A skill development training programme on new harvesting methods was conducted for the benefit of fish farmers of Sikkim. The training programmes were jointly organised by ICAR-CIFT and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Ranipool, and ICAR-RC for NEH region, at Tadong in Sikkim.

U. Sreedhar, Scientist in-charge of ICAR-CIFT, Visakhapatnam, who was the resource person for the programme, delivered a series of lectures on innovative harvesting methods, hazards of destructive fishing methods, new craft for inland water bodies and various sustainable fishing methods on marines capture fisheries.

The practical sessions included hygienic curing and drying of fish, hygienic handling of fish, preparation of different market forms such as gutted fish, marinated fish, fish steaks and fish fillet. The participants were given training on preparation of fish pickles, ready-to-fry products such as fish fingers, fish cutlets and fish burgers.

“They were also trained on packaging of dried fish and fish products in trays, standing pouches and vacuum packaging. Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential and it can turn into an exporter of inland cold-water fishes with the application of correct methodology and technology to harness the fish resources,” says Dr. Sreedhar.

B. Madhusudana Rao, Principal Scientist, G. Kamei, Scientist and Bhuneshwar, Technical officer, Visakhapatnam Research Centre of ICAR-CIFT, were the other resource persons, who participated in the training programmes.