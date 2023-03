March 25, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials went to the house of former Minister and senior leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Ch Ayyanna Patrudu at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district on Saturday, to issue notices to his son Ch Vijay in a case pertaining to social media posts. As Mr Vijay was not available in the house, the notices were handed over to Mr Ayyanna Patrudu’s family members. The officials have directed Mr. Vijay to attend an inquiry on March 28, it was learnt.