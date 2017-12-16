Christmas carnival brings cheer to special children

The glittering Christmas tree, the smiling face of Santa and the goody bags with cakes and chocolates transported the children to a dreamland they had never experienced before.

For the 12 kids from Global AID NGO, magic unfolded before their eyes as they participated for the first time in a Christmas carnival organised at Lejeune Medspa on Saturday. As Santa arrived with goodies, excitement was writ large on the faces of the children who hail from remote tribal villages in Vizianagaram district. The carnival was organised to bring joy and light in the lives of the children and be a part of the celebrations along with other city kids, said Deepa Kodali, managing partner of Lejeune.

“The children hail from families of migrant labourers and some are orphans. The event makes a great cultural and social inclusion as they got to rub shoulders with the city kids,” Sai Padma of Global AID. The children listened wide-eyed as Priya Gopalakrishnan took them on a fascinating journey through a storytelling session on Christmas.