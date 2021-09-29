Christian forum alleges violations in filling up of co-opted posts under minority quota

VISAKHAPATNAM

The Andhra Pradesh Christian Leaders Forum State Chairman Oliver Rayi has alleged gross violation in appointing members to the co-opted posts in the quota meant for minorities in the Mandal Praja Parishad elections in Visakhapatnam district. These positions were offered to those who produced fake Baptismal certificates overnight, depriving Christian minorities, he said.

Mr. Oliver said that these posts should be filled only with Christians by birth in this minority quota. Giving the posts to those who have acquired fake certificates was not only injustice to the Christian community, but also circumvention of law by the politicians concerned, he alleged.

He alleged that about 14 nominations to the MPP post in Visakhapatnam district were made under questionable and fraudulent means and it seemed that the government officials too were pressurised to act under duress.

He said that some of the nominations made under Christian Minority category were: Bonda Appalaraju (Kapu) from Anakapalli, Chepala Sriramulu (fisherman community) from Atchutapuram, Kakara Ellarao (Setti Baliji) from Bheemili and Kolimela Atchinaidu (Turpu Kapu) from Buthchayyapeta.

Mr. Oliver Rayi demanded that an inquiry be conducted into these appointments and stern action be taken against those responsible for it. Such actions by the government would create a distrust between the community and the government, he said.

The Christian community was facing a lot of unnecessary criticism that they were involved in conversions, with political support and for political gain. It would also imply that government by itself was encouraging conversions by luring them with posts such as these, he said and added that the very purpose of such reservations was defeated and the government should cancel these nominations.