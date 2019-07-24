Chittivalasa Jute Mill management reaches agreement with trade unions

The talks between the management of Chittivalasa Jute Mill (CJM), which has been under lockout since 2009, and the trade unions have reached an agreement, paving the way for a solution to the long-pending issue.

The issue could be resolved amicably with the the intervention of Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, a statement quoted Joint Commissioner of Labour T. Venkataratnam as saying on Tuesday.

The agreement provides for the payment of ₹13.77 crore as gratuity, ₹1.13 crore as bonus and 31-day-leave salary to the workers, apart from giving away the principal amount of ₹1.29 crore that has been kept as fixed deposits.

Benefits

The agreement would benefit 4,451 workers including 2,656 permanent ones, 1,103 badili workers and 692 new badili workers. The management has also agreed to give ₹10,000 to each of the 2,137 apprentice workers. Around 290 workers who had retired from 2007 onwards would be paid gratuity. Management representative Lalith, trade union leaders G. Venkata Reddy Padala Ramana, M. Adinarayana and others were present.