Chippada Bhargav remanded for violating bail norms

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 November 2021 01:14 IST

The social media influencer is facing charge of raping a minor

Social media influencer Chippada Bhargav, popularly known as ‘Fun Bucket Bhargav’, was sent to remand again after the court cancelled his bail on Friday. He was on bail.

The court cancelled the bail based on a memo filed by the Disha Police, Visakhapatnam, that Bhargav had violated the conditions on which he was granted bail.

On April 19, Bhargav, a native of Vizianagaram and a resident of Hyderabad, was arrested on charge of raping a minor and impregnating her. According to the complaint filed by the family members, Bhargav allegedly had approached the girl by promising her some offers on social media. He had allegedly blackmailed the girl claiming that he had her nude pictures. Threatening her that he would make those pictures public, Bhargav allegedly raped her. After his arrest in April this year, Bhargav was released on bail in June.

According to police, Bhargav, after being released on bail, spoke to the media, claimed his innocence and tried to defame the victim.

Based on the videos of his media interview, Additional SP of Police (Disha Police Station) Prem Kajal sumbitted a memo to the court, seeking cancellation of the bail. The court sent Bhargav to remand till June 11.