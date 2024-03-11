Chintapalli sub-division police seize 195 kgs ganja procured from Odisha, two held

March 11, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Chintapalli sub-division police seized 195.25 kilograms of ganja during the routine vehicle inspections in the early hours of Monday, according to Chintapalli Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Pratap Siva Kishore. Two persons, Pangi Srinu and Korra Sathi Babu, were arrested for alleged involvement in the transportation of the stock.

Speaking to reporters at Chintapalli, Mr. Kishore narrated that at around 6 am, Chintapalli Sub-Inspector I. Raja Rao and his team conducted vehicle checks at Cherukumpakalu junction. During the operation, a tractor was seen approaching from Lothugedda village; noticing the police, two individuals hastily parked the tractor and attempted to flee.

Upon inspection, it was revealed that the tractor was carrying 195.25 kgs of ganja along with ₹1,200 cash and two mobile phones. The tractor was also found to have fake registration, engine and chassis numbers, the SP added.

Further investigation revealed that two days prior, the tractor owner from Narsipatnam had procured the ganja from an individual in Chintaldhuli village of Odisha. The contraband was loaded in Killupalli village. The tractor owner, upon learning of police vehicle checks along the route, entrusted Pangi Srinu and Korra Sathi Babu with the task of transporting the contraband to Downuru village that morning. He assured them he would retrieve his vehicle in Downuru and offered ₹10,000 to them. However, their plans were thwarted when the police intercepted them.

Tribals warned

Mr. Kishore highlighted the tactics employed by plain area ganja smugglers to entice tribal community members with small amounts, thereby persuading them to engage in smuggling. He warned the community against involvement in such illegal activities.

Furthermore, he mentioned the recent efforts of the State police in destroying the entire ganja crop, which has led smugglers to resort to transporting ganja from Odisha state.