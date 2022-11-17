Chintapalli shivers at 8.2 degrees Celsius, lowest so far this season

November 17, 2022 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Winter seems to have set in early at Chintapalli, where the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) recorded a temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius — this season’s lowest so far.

The drastic fall in temperatures in the region, including the famed weekend getaway of Lambasingi, normally occurs around the end of December. This year, however, single-digit temperatures are being recorded from November itself which is early, say locals.

In 2021, the lowest temperature recorded at Chintapalli in November was 12.5° C on November 8. In 2021, the lowest temperature recorded at Chintapalli was 5° C on December 24. This year’s lowest temperature was 3° C recorded on January 31 this year.

The temperature at Lambasingi is an estimate that is based on the reading obtained at the Automatic Weather Station (AWS) and the observatory at the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), located at Chintapalli. The temperature at Lambasingi is estimated to be about 1 degree Celsius lower than that recorded at Chintapalli.

Tourists trickle in

The dip in mercury levels in the Agency areas has led to a steady rise in tourist footfalls at picturesque locations across the Araku Valley such as Lambasingi, Borra Caves, Araku town and Chaparai.

The record low at Chintapalli was 1.5° C, on January 14, 2012 and again on December 31, 2018. Based on these readings, the temperature at Lambasingi was estimated at 0° C on those days.