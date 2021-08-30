Chintamaneni Prabhakar stopped and handed over to WG police

Visakhapatnam

The convoy was coming from the interior parts of the Visakha Agency, which is known for cultivation, smuggling and transportation of huge quantity of dry ganja.

In a late night development Visakhapatnam District Police stopped the convoy of senior TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar near Chintapalli in Visakhapatnam Agency on Sunday and later handed him over to West Godavari Police, after holding him for a brief inquiry.

As per the police, a suspicious movement of a convoy was noticed, and the police had stopped the convoy, as it was coming from the interior parts of the Visakha Agency, which is known for cultivation, smuggling and transportation of huge quantity of dry ganja.

It was only after questioning the people travelling in the convoy, we realized that the former TDP MLA was travelling in the convoy and we did not have any prior information of his movement, said DIG, Visakhapatnam (Range), L. K. V. Ranga Rao.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, B. Krishna Rao, said that a case under IPC Section 353, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, was pending against him at West Godavari district, due to which he was detained for some time and handed over to the police team from West Godavari.

It is learnt that Mr. Chintamaneni had come to visit a temple in Darakonda area in G. K. Veedhi mandal and was returning back, when he was detained.