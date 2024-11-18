ADVERTISEMENT

Chinta Mohan urges Naidu to initiate steps for Dugarajapatnam port at Kota in Andhra Pradesh

Updated - November 18, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Tirupati

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan addressing a press conference at Kota in Tirupati district on Monday.

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Monday urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to promptly initiate construction for the long-awaited Dugarajapatnam port. He cautioned that failure to do so would result in significant unrest among the unemployed youth and farmers in the south coastal region of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference after staging a protest in favour of the project at Kota village in the district, located near Gudur, Mr. Chinta Mohan accused Mr. Naidu of abandoning the port development initiative following the Telugu Desam Party’s rise to power in 2014.

He said that the Dugarajapatnam project was not just a mere infrastructure project, but a fundamental right for the people living in the region stretching from Tirupati to Nellore. He emphasised that the project had been formally sanctioned in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, which was established by the Congress-led UPA government, drawing parallels to the significance of the Polavaram project.

Mr. Chinta Mohan argued that the completion of the port would yield substantial economic benefits, creating lakhs of jobs for the region’s youth and facilitating economic growth for over one lakh farmers. He also staged protests at Sullurupeta, Naidupeta, and Gudur, to press for the project.

The former Union Minister criticised Chief Minister Naidu for what he described as misleading claims regarding the development of the capital Amaravati. He implored the state government, led by the NDA coalition, to abandon its “daydreaming” on the capital and prioritise the development of the Dugarajapatnam port.

