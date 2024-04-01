ADVERTISEMENT

Chinta Mohan reiterates demand to make Tirupati the capital of Andhra Pradesh

April 01, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chita Mohan | Photo Credit: File Photo

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan has reiterated his demand to make Tirupati the capital of Andhra Pradesh to drive out poverty and unemployment in the Rayalaseema region. He spoke to media persons, who met him in Delhi on Monday.

The former Union Minister recalled that Acharya NG Ranga suggested that Tirupati should be made the capital of AP seven decades ago during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh from the composite Madras State.

Chinta Mohan, however, said that it was personal opinion, and would abide by the party’s decision on the issue.

