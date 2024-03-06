GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chinta Mohan reiterates demand for making Tirupati as capital

March 06, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Congress leader Chita Mohan addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Senior Congress leader Chita Mohan addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has reiterated his demand for making Tirupati as capital of Andhra Pradesh to drive out poverty and unemployment in the backward Rayalaseema region.

Dr. Chinta Mohan addressed a media conference in New Delhi. A copy of the video was released here on Wednesday.

He recalled that during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh from the composite Madras State in 1953, Acharya NG Ranga had suggested that Tirupati should be made the capital of Andhra Pradesh, but Sanjeeva Reddy had insisted on Kurnool. Later, in 1956, the capital was shifted from Kurnool to Hyderabad, and again in 2014, the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wanted the capital in Tullur. Now, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted Visakhapatnam as capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress leader alleged that the uncertainty on the capital had harmed the interests of the State in the last 10 years. He said that the Rayalaseema region, despite its immense potential, had remained backward due to unemployment and hunger. It doesn’t get water either from the Godavari or the Krishna.

Dr. Chinta Mohan felt that the only way to overcome the backwardness of the region was to make Tirupati the capital as it had got over 1 lakh acres of land, an international airport, hospitals and educational institutions of national importance. He, however, said that making Tirupati was his ‘personal opinion’ and not that of his party.

