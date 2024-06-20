ADVERTISEMENT

Chinta Mohan institutes awards for journalists

Published - June 20, 2024 09:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Congress workers led by former Union Minister Chinta Mohan staging a protest seeking free darshan of Lord Venkateswara for Tirupati local residents, at Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan spoke of his plan to install a statue of Ch. Ramoji Rao, former Chairman of Ramoji Group of companies and founder of Eenadu daily, in Tirupati, if the Tirupati Municipal Corporation provides a site for the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling his association with the late Ramoji Rao at a media conference in Tirupati, Dr. Chinta Mohan announced that ‘Best Journalist Awards’ would be given to nine journalists, who excel in their field, in the name of Ramoji Rao. A committee would be formed for the selection of journalists for the awards. He recalled that there were only a handful of journalists in Tirupati years ago. But, today there were hundreds of journalists in Tirupati and Ramoji Rao was mainly responsible for it.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was trying to amend the Constitution and bring in ‘black laws’ and was making a mockery of the Constitution. He said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was not thinking of the black laws and sought that he should strive for protection of the Constitution,, according to a press release.

Dr. Chinta Mohan demanded that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) provide free darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple for local residents of Tirupati.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that the TTD could consider providing the same to the locals on Tuesdays, considered a lean day. He recalled that the same privilege had been in vogue in the past, but was discontinued later and wanted the authorities to revive it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US