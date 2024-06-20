Chinta Mohan institutes awards for journalists

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan spoke of his plan to install a statue of Ch. Ramoji Rao, former Chairman of Ramoji Group of companies and founder of Eenadu daily, in Tirupati, if the Tirupati Municipal Corporation provides a site for the same.

Recalling his association with the late Ramoji Rao at a media conference in Tirupati, Dr. Chinta Mohan announced that ‘Best Journalist Awards’ would be given to nine journalists, who excel in their field, in the name of Ramoji Rao. A committee would be formed for the selection of journalists for the awards. He recalled that there were only a handful of journalists in Tirupati years ago. But, today there were hundreds of journalists in Tirupati and Ramoji Rao was mainly responsible for it.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was trying to amend the Constitution and bring in ‘black laws’ and was making a mockery of the Constitution. He said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was not thinking of the black laws and sought that he should strive for protection of the Constitution,, according to a press release.

Dr. Chinta Mohan demanded that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) provide free darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple for local residents of Tirupati.

He said that the TTD could consider providing the same to the locals on Tuesdays, considered a lean day. He recalled that the same privilege had been in vogue in the past, but was discontinued later and wanted the authorities to revive it.