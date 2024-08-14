GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chinta Mohan demands Joint Parliamentary Committee into SEBI scam

Dr. Chinta Mohan alleged that the BJP policy was ‘divide and rule’ as part of which Tushar Mehta had argued in favour of categorisation of SCs.

Published - August 14, 2024 10:12 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Union Minister Dr. Chinta Mohan. File

Former Union Minister Dr. Chinta Mohan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Congress leader and former Union Minister Dr. Chinta Mohan has demanded that the Centre appoint a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the SEBI scam. He recalled that a JPC was appointed to probe into the allegations of a security scam, when P.V. Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.

Speaking to the media at Rajahmundry on Tuesday (August 13, 2024), Dr. Mohan wondered as to the reason for the silence of the Centre on the allegations being made against the Adani Group. He said that the Chandrababu Naidu government was not giving priority to SCs, which was evident from the failure to post Supreme Court (SC) officials as Collectors and SPs. He alleged that there was an international conspiracy to end reservations in the country.

Hindenburg Research: Mauritius’ Financial Services Commission says fund at heart of charge against SEBI chief not domiciled in Mauritius

He alleged that the BJP policy was ‘divide and rule’ as part of which Tushar Mehta had argued in favour of categorisation of SCs. He alleged that Minister Payyavula Kesav was begging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for loans to the State. Alleging that the former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government had availed itself of loans to the tune of ₹10 lakh crore, Dr. Mohan wanted the government to reveal the allocations to each district.

