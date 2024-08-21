Chinta Mohan asks PM, CM to clarify stand on SC categorisation

Congress leader and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu clarify their stand on the categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dr. Chinta Mohan alleged that discrimination was seen in courts against Dalits. Though five persons had lost their lives in the Karamchedu incident and eight in Tsundur, not even one of the perpetrators of the crime had been punished by the courts. He alleged that the courts had helped in the escape of the accused in those cases.

He opined that the categorisation of SCs would lead to a situation like the one that had occurred in Bangladesh. The proposal to extend reservation for Dalits was the brainchild of Mahatma Gandhi. It was intended to provide reservation for 75 years to end ‘untouchability’ in the country. He called upon the Supreme Court to show the same empathy as they had done in the case of the Kolkata incident towards Dalits. He sought to know whether categorisation of SCs into A, B, C and D was there even in the Supreme Court.

The Congress leader said that while there were 29 judges from North India in the Supreme Court, there were only five from South India. He felt that equitable justice should begin from the Supreme Court. He, however, commended the Supreme Court for taking up the case of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, suo motu. He also hailed the formation of a ‘Task Force’ by the Supreme Court.

Dr. Chinta Mohan found fault with the transfer of Vigilance officials in Tirupati at midnight. He alleged that irregularities were occurring in darshan. He demanded that Mr. Naidu should intervene in the matter and set things right.

