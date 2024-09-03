Chinta Mohan asks Centre to extend ₹5,000 crore as Andhra Pradesh flood relief

Senior leader of the Congress and former Minister Chinta Mohan has demanded that the Centre sanction ₹5,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh to enable it to tide over the crisis arising in the aftermath of the floods. The State has witnessed colossal damages as never before and needs immediate assistance.

People are in difficulties and farmers in distress. “The floods have left a trail of despair and caused huge destruction in Vijayawada, Guntur and Godavari districts,” he said. Hundreds of colonies were under water and several districts were cut off. The marooned people were looking for assistance. Some people had lost their lives, he said.

Dr. Mohan hailed the State government for its proactive role in undertaking immediate relief measures in the face of the crisis. He commended the Chief Minister and Ministers for personally reaching to the people, who were stranded in the floodwaters.