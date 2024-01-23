GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chinta Mohan accuses BJP of mixing religion with politics

The appointment of Y.S. Sharmila as the APCC president has rejuvenated the Congress cadre in Andhra Pradesh, says the former Union Minister

January 23, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
Congress leader Chinta Mohan condemns the ‘attack’ on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi in Assam.

| Photo Credit: File photo

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of utilising the Ram Janmabhoomi event in Ayodhya for political gain and described it as an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the failures in fulfilling its promises.

Addressing the media on January 23 (Tuesday), Mr. Chinta Mohan said that it was wrong to mix religion with politics. He alleged that the Narendra Modi government had failed to provide even 5% of the promised 2 crore jobs to the people. He also condemned the attack, allegedly made on the instance of the BJP, on the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ of Rahul Gandhi in Assam.

Referring to the appointment of Y.S. Sharmila as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), he said the move had brought a sea change in the attitude of the people towards the Congress.

Sharmila’s entry into the Congress has rejuvenated the Congress cadre, he said.

“The Congress is the only alternative in Andhra Pradesh as TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has failed to do anything for the State during his 14-year Chief Ministerial tenure. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also failed to develop the State during the last five years,” said Mr. Chinta Mohan.

Taking strong exception to the statements made by the YSRCP leaders against Ms. Sharmila, he said that the party would not tolerate it. “I am confident that the Congress will win at least 130 seats in the Assembly election and 20 Lok Sabha seats in the State,” he said.

Alleging that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was neglecting the SCs and STs, he said the YSRCP would be relegated to third place and the TDP-JSP would be in the Opposition after the 2024 general elections.

He further said that it was time the Kapu communities asserted their rights. He urged actor K. Chiranjeevi to come back to the Congress’s fold again.

Replying to a query, he said the Congress gets votes on the strength of the party, not on the strength of individual candidates. To another question, he said that the Chief Ministerial candidate would be decided by the party leadership after the elections.

