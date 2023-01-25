ADVERTISEMENT

Chinna Jeeyar Swami lays foundation stone for ‘Stupa’ at new Andhra University Engineering College Grounds in Visakhapatnam

January 25, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The new ground will be named after Urja, says Andhra University Vice-Chancellor

The Hindu Bureau

Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami laying foundation stone for a Stupa called Urja (Shakti in Sanskrit) in the new sports ground of Andhra University College of Engineering in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Vedic scholar Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy laid the foundation stone for Urja (meaning energy in Sanskrit), at the sports ground of Andhra University College of Engineering here on Wednesday. A tall Stupa, mound like structure will be built in the area to mark the ground as a spiritual place of education and social activities.

Swamy also planted 108 saplings as part of a mass plantation drive of diverse species.

Speaking to The Hindu on the occasion, AU Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that the new ground of the engineering college will henceforth be named after Urja. The reason behind the name is to give power to the land which has been isolated for many reasons including anti-social activities.

“The entire 18 acres of land will be redeveloped and will get a beautiful look in a few months,” Prof. Prasad Reddy said.

In November 2022, AU had cut the trees and uprooted weeds in the ground before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam to address a public meeting with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. A section of people and Opposition parties had criticised the AU for that action.

