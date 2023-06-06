Children’s park inaugurated at railway colony in Visakhapatnam

June 06, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Waltair Division personnel across the division took an oath to make all possible changes in their daily lives to protect the environment and motivate others about the importance of environmentally-friendly habits. This was followed by the planting of saplings at various locations throughout the division, developing of community parks by E Co R WWO, and planting saplings to save biodiversity and other initiatives were also held.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy inaugurated a newly-developed children’s park with open gymnasium at Dolphin Nose Colony. This facility was developed in the vacant space, which was full of bushes and garbage for many years, for the benefit of residents of the colony.

The DRM also inaugurated the renovated walker’s park at the Railway Stadium which was damaged after cyclones and closed during COVID-19. Then the team of officers and East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation – Waltair, led by its president Parijatha Satpathy, went to Marripalem North railway colony and participated in a mass plantation programme. During the week thousands of saplings of various varieties were planted in the railway colony. ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta and ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo were also present.

