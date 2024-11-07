 />
Children Science Congress in Vizag from November 15 to 19

Published - November 07, 2024 08:26 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Deemed to be University will host the ‘Regional Children Science Congress-2024,’ organised by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi (JNV), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education. This event will run from November 11 to 15, 2024, and is designed to foster curiosity, creativity, and scientific inquiry among young, talented students.

Selected students from JNV schools across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala will participate, immersing themselves in a hands-on learning experience. The aim is to provide a platform for students to engage with science actively, encouraging them to explore and innovate through experiments and scientific demonstrations.

“Our focus is on stimulating young minds and helping them grasp the wonders of science through practical exposure and scientific discussions,” said Prof. K. Vedavathi, Principal of GITAM School of Science.

